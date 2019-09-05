Florida student accused of attacking teacher, grabbing coach by throat

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay high school student is accused of swinging at a teacher and grabbing a coach by the throat.

Hernando deputies say a student at Weeki Wachee High School had ingested THC oil and was having a violent reaction. While attempting to write a hall pass for the student, the student swung at the teacher, knocking a binder out of her hand.

Deputies say the teacher radioed for assistance and after other teachers arrived, the student grabbed a male coach by the throat.

The student was subdued until a school resource deputy arrived. The student was taken to a hospital and later to a detention center.

Charges are pending for the incident