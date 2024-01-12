TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a convicted sexual predator accused of cutting off his ankle monitor shortly after being released from prison.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Corrections reported that Hirum Eric Croxall, 65, removed his ankle monitor at a store in Hernando County, according to HCSO.

Croxall boarded a bus to Manatee County shortly after he was released from Florida State Prison in Tallahassee. According to HCSO, he entered a store, grabbed a packaged hunting knife and used it to cut the monitor off.

Deputies found it in the toilet when they searched the store. They found Croxall in a nearby parking lot and arrested him.

Croxall was charged with tampering with an electronic monitoring device and violation of conditional release. He is being held without bond at the Hernando County Jail.