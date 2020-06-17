Florida man with machete face tattoo accused of using machete to attack Hernando Co. man

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando deputies say a suspect is behind bars following a machete attack that left a man unable to use his left hand.

According to deputies, Justin Couch, 25 attacked a man multiple times with a machete following an argument at a home on Tarryown Drive around 10 pm. Saturday.

According to detectives, Couch told the victim he needed to leave the residence. Once the victim agreed and said he just wanted to grab his wallet and cell phone Couch struck the victim with the flat side of the machete’s blade.

Couch then swung the machete at the man’s face and sliced his forearm causing him to pass out.

The victim was taken to Bayfront Health Spring Hill and is currently unable to use or move his left hand.

Couch was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with aggravated battery he is currently being held on $10,000 bond.