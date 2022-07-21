WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two residents of a Weeki Wachee neighborhood were arrested for aggravated assault on Wednesday.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to an impaired driver speeding recklessly through the neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m. As deputies headed to the site of the incident, a neighbor called 911 to report a shooting.

Witnesses identified the shooter as Nicholas Vetter, 41, and the driver as Wesley Rhodes, 43.

Deputies first tried to get in touch with Vetter, who refused to leave his home to speak with them. Deputies said he emerged over an hour later and appeared to be intoxicated as they arrested him.

Deputies spotted a car with a shattered rear window when they arrived at Rhodes’ home. He told police that he was involved in an argument with two neighbors, one of whom shot at his car as he drove away.

A witness told Hernando deputies that Rhodes was driving recklessly around the neighborhood, reportedly getting close to children who were playing outside.

The witness said a neighbor stepped out into the road and told Rhodes to slow down. Rhodes then reportedly drove through the neighbor’s yard, crashed into his home, and got out of the car. The witness said he physically fought two of the neighbors for a few minutes before getting back into his vehicle.

As Rhodes drove away, the witness reported hearing a gunshot, and saw Vetter standing in the street, holding a gun.

Vetter was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public. Rhodes was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said more charges could be coming as they complete their investigation.