HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Blaise Ingoglia (R-Spring Hill) says Rush Limbaugh was an American Icon who inspired him and many others.

Ingoglia has introduced a bill to rename the portion of Cortez Boulevard between State Road 50 and U.S. 41 in Hernando County as Rush Limbaugh Way after the conservative talk titan.

“He was a Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree, and the second thing is he was an icon, a conservative who believed in a lot of things that I think a lot of people would believe in,” Ingoglia said.

Although Limbaugh never lived in Hernando County, Ingoglia says he still had an influence there.

“He left an imprint on the people in Hernando County, like I said, WWJB in Brooksville carried Rush Limbaugh for many, many years so even though he didn’t live in Hernando County, he was a staple in Hernando County,” Ingoglia explained.

However, some are not in favor of naming a road after such a polarizing figure.

“I think there’s a line to be drawn when it becomes political and I would bet people are going to make that political. If somebody has a reason to name it Rush Limbaugh, which would lean toward the Republican party, well somebody is going to come up and say why don’t we name it Jimmy Carter,” said Spring Hill resident Herb Burnett.

Kathy Anderson is opposed because she simply didn’t like Limbaugh.

“I just don’t think it’s a good idea. He was kind of weird,” said Anderson.

Ingoglia hopes to have the bill passed sometime during the next legislative session.