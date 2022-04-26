HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida K-9 helped make a $5.6 million drug bust during a traffic stop in Hernando County, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Tuesday night that K-9 Titan and a trooper made the big bust on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the release, the trooper pulled over a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling southbound on I-75 near the 304 mile marker with a fraudulent Arizona license plate. That’s when K9 Titan sniffed out 5.5 pounds of heroin worth in excess of $693,000.

Both occupants of the vehicle, 33-year-old Maurilio Garcia-Torres and 19-year-old Ivania Riestra-Garcia were determined to be undocumented aliens from Mexico.

Both were arrested and delivered to the Hernando County Jail, charged with heroin trafficking, distribution of heroin and possession of a vehicle for drug trafficking.