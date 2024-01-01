TAMPA (WFLA) – A Ridge Manor man is dead after he was hit while riding his bike on News Years morning.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the 44-year-old Florida man was riding his bike around 6:45 a.m. Monday morning when what is believed to be a 2007-2010 Ford Edge of an unknown color hit him while on southbound US-301.

The man was reportedly thrown from the bicycle, which was dragged another 350 feet before it dislodged from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene without stopping to render aid, according to FHP.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died due to injuries from the hit-and-run.

Anyone with any information is being asked to call *FHP or ** TIPS.