Fisherman dies after falling from boat in Gulf of Mexico

Hernando County

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a fisherman died after falling from a commercial vessel into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the U.S. Coast Guard responded to an area near Hernando Beach early Thursday morning.

The Coast Guard, along with local and state law enforcement, searched the nearby waters until a helicopter crew spotted the body. Officials say the man had not been wearing a life jacket.

Officials didn’t say what caused the man to go overboard. His name wasn’t immediately released.

