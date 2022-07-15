TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first “victim” to fall to the shark in Steven Spielberg’s iconic “Jaws” film was once a Weeki Wachee mermaid.

Susan Backlinie portrays Chrissie Watkins, the shark’s first victim in the 1975 film. Backlinie was a Weeki Wachee mermaid in the 1960s.

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park posted about Backlinie on Facebook on June 20 in celebration of the 47th anniversary of the iconic film, sharing a photo of her time at the state park alongside behind-the-scenes photos from the set of “Jaws” and a screengrab of Backlinie in the film itself.

According to her IMDb page, Backlinie is a former stuntwoman who specialized in swimming work, as well as a former wild animal trainer and sports diver.

In celebration of the film’s recent anniversary and Discovery Channel’s upcoming Shark Week, Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will be holding a special screening of “Jaws” at Buccaneer Bay on July 23.

Guests in attendance can choose to float on a tube in the spring at night while watching the movie. Stadium seating is also available and guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets as well.

Tickets are $12 per person, and children under 2 years old are free. Online availability for the event is sold out, but walk-ups the day of the event will be accepted.

Gates for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. for exclusive, limited access to the slides, lazy river and more. Full concessions will be available.

“Jaws” will start promptly at 9 p.m., according to the state park.

Outside food and drink, coolers, alcohol and pets are not allowed at the screening.

Weeki Freshwater Adventures obtained required licensing to display “Jaws” for the public showing.