Fire rescue crews investigating fatal fire in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County and Brooksville Fire Department are currently investigating a fatal fire that left one person dead in Brooksville.

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, the fire started around 7:14 p.m. at a home located at 821 Twigg Street. Neighbors reported smoke and flames coming from the single-story house.

The City of Brooksville Fire Department responded within five minutes. As they arrived, people told firefighters someone was inside the home. Brooksville rescue crews went inside the home and found the person, however, they had died.

Hernando County Fire Rescue crews and Brooksville Fire Department firefighters continued to put out the fire and confirmed no other people were inside the home.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and is currently being investigated.

A City of Brooksville firefighter did sustain heat exhaustion and was taken to Bayfront Brooksville Hospital to be evaluated.

No other information has been released at this time.

