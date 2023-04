BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County firefighters battled a fire at the Hernando County landfill in Brooksville early Saturday morning.

Officials said the fire broke out at the landfill’s recycling center on Landfill Road at about 6 a.m.

The fire has been put under control, but Hernando Fire Rescue told 8 On Your Side that over half of the building was destroyed.

Credit: Hernando Fire Rescue

Hernando Fire Rescue will have a press conference on the situation at 9 a.m. We will stream it here once it begins.