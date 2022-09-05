TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brooksville home is a total loss after a fire early Monday morning.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to the fire in the 9,000 block of Sikes Cow Pen Road at 12:45 a.m.

According to HCFES, a resident of the home called 911. He was awoken by smoke detectors in the single-story, wood framed home. The man found a large fire in his living room.

The man and his wife safely escaped the home.

HCFES was on the scene within minutes and reported smoke and a heavy fire. The fire was extinguished within 42 minutes.

The home is a total loss. The Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating and the two occupants are being helped by the Red Cross.