TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fire heavily damaged a business in Hernando County after a person inside accidentally left a stove unattended, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) said.

HCFES and the Brooksville Fire Department responded to a fire in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd after a call from a passerby who reported fire from the windows and roof of the building around 11:58 a.m.

Crews arrived within minutes, extinguishing the fire within 21 minutes.

According to crews, a person in the building left a stove unattended, resulting in a fire that spread in to the attic.

The business will need to be repaired before it can reopen.