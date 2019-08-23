Fire crews investigating apartment complex fire in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County Fire Rescue is investigating an apartment complex fire that happened Thursday afternoon in Spring Hill.

Fire crews were called to the Spring Haven Apartments located at 543 Spring Haven Loop, around 4:17 p.m. Initial reports were of heavy black smoke coming from the windows of a first-floor apartment.

Within five minutes, fire crews were on the scene. Crews were able to establish an apartment living room as the origin of the fire. No people were found inside the home during the time of the fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control. However, the apartment has sustained heavy smoke and fire damage and is no longer tenable. Luckily, the fire was contained to the living room.

According to fire crews, one adult and two children from a neighboring apartment were evaluated for potential smoke inhalation exposure.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for updates.