TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A brawl that started at a Subway in Spring Hill Thursday ended with a man in critical condition and another behind bars, authorities said.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the two men got into a physical altercation inside the Subway store on 14308 Spring Hill Drive at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

An employee called 911, but the men left the store before deputies could arrive.

Authorities searched the area, but were unable to locate the men until a few hours later, when the victim’s relative found him and called 911. Deputies said the man was unable to speak or stand on his own, and it appeared he was severely beaten, authorities said.

The victim was driven to a local hospital, then transported to an area trauma center in critical condition.

Authorities said surveillance video showed the men enter the store around the same time and have a brief conversation. When the victim tried to leave, the other man started pushing him and blocked the front door to the business. The men started fighting and went outside, then the victim pulled out a canister of pepper spray and sprayed the suspect in the face, according to deputies.

Deputies said the suspect could be seen lifting the victim in the air and slamming him onto concrete pavement. Then he used his foot to stomp on the victim’s head several times, according to deputies.

“Witnesses told detectives the victim was attempting to get away from the suspect during the physical altercation,” the arrest report said.

Authorities said they were able to identify the suspect as Rohan Blackwood, 26.

Blackwood told detectives the victim owned him money. He admitted to slamming him onto the ground after he got pepper-sprayed, the report said.

Blackwood was arrested and charged with aggravated battery/causing bodily harm or disability. He was booked into a Hernando County Jail, where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Authorities said the investigation was ongoing.