FHP: Van hits, kills Brooksville teen football player

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 16-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along a road in Brooksville on Friday.

The accident happened in the 7700 block of California Street at about 6:49 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Trevor Bowen was walking along a paved portion of the roadway when he was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet van that was traveling northbound.

Bowen died at the scene.

Bowden was apart of the Hernando High School football team.

Today a terrible tragedy hit #LeopardNation. This morning Trevor Bower was hit by a car while on his way to school and… Posted by Hernando Leopard Quarterback Club on Friday, September 13, 2019

Charges are pending, according to the report.

