FHP: Van hits, kills Brooksville teen football player

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 16-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along a road in Brooksville on Friday.
The accident happened in the 7700 block of California Street at about 6:49 a.m.
The Florida Highway Patrol said Trevor Bowen was walking along a paved portion of the roadway when he was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet van that was traveling northbound.
Bowen died at the scene.
Bowden was apart of the Hernando High School football team.
Charges are pending, according to the report.
LATEST STORIES:
- Lawmakers want money diverted for border wall returned to military projects
- Lightning hosting week-long 50/50 raffle to benefit Hurricane Dorian relief
- Parents scrambling after Polk County day care abruptly shuts down
- Attorney General still negotiating Florida’s take of Purdue settlement
- Tampa man arrested for credit card fraud