HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A number of Florida Highway Patrol vehicles were spotted in the northbound lanes on I-75 surrounding a vehicle that appears to be stopped around mile marker 295.

As of 2:45 p.m., authorities blocked at least two right-hand lanes in the northbound direction.

8 On Your Side is working to gather additional details.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.