FHP: Spring Hill driver hits 5-year-old on bike, leaves scene

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Spring Hill woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly hit a boy on a bicycle and left the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Stephanie Ann Perez was heading west on Clarion Street, near Anchor Avenue and hit the boy after he pulled out of a driveway and rode into the street.

The child suffered minor injuries and was being treated at Bayonet Point Hospital, according to the FHP’s report.

Troopers say Perez left the scene of the crash and they found her Mitsubishi Galant about a block away on Laval Street.

Perez, 33, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of the crash, no valid driver’s license, no vehicle registration and no insurance.

She is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center.

