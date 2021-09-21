FHP searching for men accused of carjacking Good Samaritans following hit-and-run crash in Hernando Co.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for two men, accused of carjacking a pair of good samaritans after a crash on I-75 in Hernando County.

Investigators say the two men were in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 296 when the driver lost control and collided with a barrier wall.

FHP Troopers later discovered that two good samaritans also traveling southbound had stopped to deliver aid to an African American man and a Hispanic man involved in the crash only for the men to pull out a shotgun forcing themselves inside the good samaritans vehicle.

FHP says the good samaritans were forced to deliver the two men to 138th Avenue and 19th Street in Tampa.

After dropping off the men the good samaritans went to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office district office to report the incident.

The victims told FHP and HCSO they had become lost after leaving Lakeland.

Anyone with knowledge of the event or suspects is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or *FHP or Tampa Bay Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.