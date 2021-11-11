FHP makes fourth human smuggling arrest in one week

Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A third human smuggling case was uncovered Thursday, according to a tweet from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the incident took place along southbound I-75 near Milepost 305 in Hernando County.

On Nov. 5, Troopers made their first of four arrests when they stopped Esvil Miguel Soto Perez, 23, of Phoenix, Arizona, on I-75 for his illegal tints. Troopers said there were four other Hispanics in the SUV at the time.

A further investigation found that each passenger had paid Soto Perez to smuggle them to the Tampa area after entering the U.S. illegally.

Days later, troopers arrested another pair of human smugglers in Hernando and Sumter Counties.

