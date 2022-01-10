Fatal wreck blocks portion of US-19 in Spring Hill, deputies say

Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a fatal wreck in Spring Hill that happened Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the wreck happened on US-19 at Berkeley Manor Boulevard.

Northbound lanes on US-19, also known as Commercial Way in Spring Hill, have been closed while southbound traffic is moving slowly at an intermittent pace, according to deputies.

Traffic into Berkeley Manor from Commercial Way has also been blocked.

Both the Florida Highway Patrol and HCSO ask drivers to find an alternate route. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

