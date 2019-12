BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal crash on the Suncoast Parkway in Brooksville.

According to FHP, the crash is in the southbound lanes near mile marker 41.

At this time the southbound lanes of the Suncoast Parkway are closed between Cortez Boulevard and Spring Hill Drive.

The roadway will be closed for several hours. This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.