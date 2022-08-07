BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A person died after crashing their car into an electrical pole in Brooksville on Sunday.

Few details have been released about the crash, but according to a post on the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, dozens of people are without power and a road is closed near the crash site.

The Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative outage map shows over 50 people are without power in the area of the crash. The sheriff’s office said the electric company is at the site of the crash and working on restoring power.

Preston Road is closed between Mondon Hill and Richbarn Roads, according to the sheriff’s office.

