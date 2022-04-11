TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has died after an early-morning crash in Spring Hill, authorities said.

The crash happened in the area of Mariner Boulevard and Elgin Boulevard shortly before 1:40 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when they lost control of their sedan and crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a light pole, control box and pedestrian signal.

The driver, a 57-year-old Spring Hill man, died at the scene.

The crash scene closed multiple intersections, but the roadways have since reopened.