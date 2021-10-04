Family, friends honor Hernando County firefighter who lost battle with COVID-19

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Family, friends, and colleagues gathered to remember 44-year-old David Hackett, driver engineer with Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.

Hackett died on Sept. 25 from complications due to COVID-19. It is unclear if he was vaccinated.

“When COVID attacked David he fought harder and longer than most could ever even think of,” said Fire Chief Scott Hechler, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.

Hackett was a third-generation firefighter and was described by many in the department as a person who loved his family and had a passion for his job.

“The stories of energy, sense of humor, passion for service both as a firefighter and as an army ranger and most importantly of his love and devotion to his wife, Julie and to the children and all of the family. And it came through in every story,” added Fire Chief Hechler.

Hackett was with the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services for nearly two decades, joining the department back in 2002.

“He will be missed by all of us. But yet at the same time, carry a piece of him with you. Know he is watching over us… know that every time you think you are at a fire and you may be by yourself, he is standing at your side,” Division Chief of Administration and Professional Standards, Patrick Taylor.

Hackett leaves behind his wife of 12 years and two children.