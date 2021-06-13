Family, animals escape Spring Hill house fire

Hernando County

(Courtesy: Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services)

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill family woke early Sunday morning to find that a fire has broken out inside their home on Wooden Drive.

According to the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services, the owner woke up after hearing the sound of fire. No smoke detectors had gone off to alert the family of the blaze.

The homeowner managed to escape the home with his family and called rescue crews to the site at 1:22 a.m. When the first engine arrived, the fire was mostly concentrated in the garage, causing heavy damage to the home.

  • (Courtesy: Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services)
  • (Courtesy: Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services)
  • (Courtesy: Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services)
  • (Courtesy: Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services)

Firefighters put out the fire and managed to rescue several animals from it. The crew later determined that the fire was caused by a smoldering fire left behind by a welding project earlier Saturday.

