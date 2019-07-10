Faced with ‘garbage’ trash collection, Hernando customers angered by proposed rate increase

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s really no way around it. Jamie Monroe has a problem, and it stinks.

“Just got to sit here and smell it, I guess,” Monroe said, defeated.

His garbage has been piled up in front of his Brooksville home for a week and a half now, he says, waiting for pickup. It’s far from the first time he says Republic Services’ collectors have failed to collect the garbage on Summer Street.

“I call them, and it’s two to three weeks before they get anybody out here to pick it up,” Monroe explained.

It’s the same story next door in front of Heather Crawford’s house.

“I’m paying the bill, they should do what they need to do,” Crawford said, frustrated.

8 On Your Side began looking into the trash collection issues with Hernando County’s provider, Republic, back in March as complaints poured in.

The most frequent complaints from residents include trash, recycling and yard waste collections delayed for days or skipped altogether. A corporate representative from Republic’s Arizona offices said the local team in Hernando was working to resolve the issues.

Months later, County Administrator Jeff Rogers says there’s still room for improvement but believes Republic is performing better and the complaints are fewer.

“We have weekly meetings with their leadership,” Rogers explained.

Hernando County fined Republic $135,000 last year for poor performance.

But customers like Monroe and Crawford say they haven’t seen an ounce of improvement on Summer Street. They think it’s “garbage” that the county and Republic are now proposing a roughly 2 percent collection rate increase.

If it was up to them, they’d can Republic Services altogther.

“I don’t even get what I pay for now,” Monroe said. “Now I’ve got to pay for more?”

Hernando County urges anyone experiencing garbage issues with Republic to report it through the county’s website.

A public hearing regarding the proposed rate increase is set for July 30th, 9 a.m. in the County Commission Chambers (room 160) at 20 N. Main Street, Brooksville.

