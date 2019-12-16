Extra police on campus after Hernando Co. teacher receives threat

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Extra deputies have been called to a Hernando County middle school Monday after one of its teachers received a threat over the weekend.

The Powell Middle School teacher, who lives in Pasco County, called the sheriff’s office after receiving a threat over the phone. The teacher also notified Powell Middle School principal and School Safety and Security.

Arrangements were made to install extra Hernando County deputies on the school’s campus Monday in an abundance of caution.

THe Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in handling the investigation into the threatening phone call.

