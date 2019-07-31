Exotic animals stolen in the middle of the night from mini zoo

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A long-time Florida attraction is dealing with a big loss. In the middle of the night, someone stole several exotic animals from its mini zoo.

Boyett’s Grove is more than a place to pick up some Florida oranges or souvenirs. It has a mini zoo. Tonight several of those animals are gone; stolen in the dark of night.

If you go to Boyett’s Grove you’ll find more than just orange trees.

“We’ve got zebras, zedonks, tortoises, llamas, alpacas, Elvis the Alligator. We’ve had him a long time too. We have our big black macaque. We call him black. We’ve got some lemurs,” says Kathy Oleson, owner of Boyett’s Grove.

“It’s a mini zoo. We were called the mini zoo, because we got a little bit of a lot of different things,” says Oleson.

Monday morning Kathy Oleson found some of her animal friends missing.

“I came in in the morning and the first thing I did was I noticed that our Pretty Bird, the pretty macaw, was out of the cage and the cage was opened which I thought was very strange,” says Oleson.

Taken overnight; two bearded dragons, a Moluccan cockatoo, a Goffin’s cockatoo, a Senegal parrot, and an African spurred tortoise.

“The more we looked the more we kept finding more things. We just started looking and then we realized that somebody had been here,” says Oleson.

Oleson says getting inside is not easy. There’s a fence to jump over and then one has to go through the store to get to these animals. Their cozy habitats now lay empty.

“I just want them back. I just want them back or I want to know that they’re ok whatever they did with them,” says Oleson.

The owner thinks these specific animals were targeted because they are high in value and easy to sell. If you know anything please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.