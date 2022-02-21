Drone helps deputies track down suspected car thieves in Hernando County

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cynthia Richards and Keshawn Jones (Credit: Hernando County Jail)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies tracked down a pair of grand theft auto suspects using a drone Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said that its pursuit began at 3:58 a.m. after deputies spotted a stolen vehicle at 7-Eleven before it sped off on Barclay Avenue, evading deputies.

Deputies searched for the vehicle’s occupants, 32-year-old Keshawn Jones and 32-year-old Cynthia Richards, until they got a call from the Silverthorn community about two “suspicious individuals” matching the suspects’ descriptions running through the area.

To locate the two suspects, a Hernando County deputy deployed a drone to search the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy tracked Jones near Legend Hills Lanes, following the male suspect until other deputies arrested him near Blair Avenue and Drew Street.

After Jones was captured, the drone was then used to track Richards while she walked Cartwrite Road, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies captured her shortly afterward.

Several stolen items from a local Walmart were also found in the suspects’ stolen vehicle, according to deputies.

Jones was charged with grand theft auto, grand theft fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and knowingly driving with suspended license. Richards faces one count for grand theft auto and grand theft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss