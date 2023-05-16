HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office rescued a lost mother and her son in the Weeki Wachee Preserve Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said at about 2:24 p.m., deputies responded to Linda Pedersen Park in Hernando Beach after a mother called 911 for assistance.

According to deputies, the mother and her 17-year-old son had gotten lost after walking in the preserve with little water left and a dying cell phone battery.

Deputies managed to track the lost pair after deploying a drone over the preserve. After 30 minutes, the mother and son were found walking on a trail about 4,000 feet from where the sheriff’s office launched the drone.

Using the pair’s coordinates, the deputy operating the drone was able to direct other deputies to their location. They were then taken out of the preserve.

“Once back at their vehicle, the mother and son thanked the deputies for their assistance,” the sheriff’s office said.