NORTH WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was found dead after crashing their car into a home in North Weeki Wachee on Wednesday.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Fulton Avenue near Nightwalker Road just before noon.

The homeowners were there at the time of the crash, but they weren’t injured. Deputies said the car caught fire after the crash and the homeowners used a garden hose to tamp down the flames.

It is not clear whether the driver was killed in the crash or if they suffered a medical emergency beforehand.

