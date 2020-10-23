Driver dies in fiery crash with tractor-trailer on U.S. 41 in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person died Friday morning after crashing their sedan into a tractor-trailer on U.S. 41 in Hernando County.

The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on U.S. 41, just north of Pine Cabin Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the unidentified driver was traveling north at a high rate of speed when he overtook and rear-ended the tractor-trailer. Trooper said the driver’s sedan overturned and caught fire. The driver died at the scene.

The tractor-trailer operator, a 39-year-old man from Brooksville, was not injured.

It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash or if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

