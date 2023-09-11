SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A person is recovering after they were shot in the hand during a drive-by shooting in Spring Hill early Sunday.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said a drive-by shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday outside a home on Holiday Drive where an open house party was occurring. No injuries were reported at the scene.

About three hours later, one victim was identified after they went to the emergency room at a nearby hospital. They suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

Detectives said they are continuing to follow up on numerous leads in the case and are making progress in their investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 866-990-8477 or **TIPS from a cell phone.

You can remain anonymous if you submit a tip to the sheriff’s office.