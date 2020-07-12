Dozens show up to fundraiser to help Spring Hill woman with medical bills

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of cars showed up in Brooksville on Sunday, for ‘Debbie’s Fundraiser Car Show.’ This fundraiser going to help Debbie Beaulieu, who has had the unimaginable happen to her.

In February, Debbie Beaulieu was in her backyard with her own dog, a pack of dogs belonging to a neighbor attacked her. She did what she could to protect her dog and never blacked out.

After nearly five months in hospitals and rehab centers, she was going to finally get to come home. Then she learned she tested positive for the coronavirus. A second time.

On Sunday, Debbie’s son-in-law, Ruben Dinis, hosted a car show fundraiser, to help raise money for her medical bills.

“Part of the proceeds here are going to be to transform her van to be able to accommodate electric wheelchair,” said Ruben Dinis.

He tells 8 On Your Side, cars have come from all over the state to participate with this fundraiser, something that has blown both him and his mother-in-law away.

“She was like ‘wow how did you make that happen?!’ I said mom, when you are good person, what goes around comes around. I always help people and now people are helping us,” added Dinis.

Beaulieu is currently in a rehab facility. Her son-in-law said she is a fighter and cannot wait to get home. She will have to test negative twice before she is allowed to go home.

To donate or see how you could possibly help the family, please email rubendinis1030@gmail.com.

