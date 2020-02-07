Dogs attack multiple people in Spring Hill, 1 trauma alert

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Several people have been attacked by a group of dogs, leaving one person as a trauma alert, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue and Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Mayflower Road, near Upton Street and Lamison Avenue, in Spring Hill.

Multiple people were injured and were taken to a local hospital via ground transportation. One person was airlifted to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

No other information has been released at this time.

