HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A dog that was locked inside a car for eight hours amid swelting summer temperatures was rescued Saturday night by Hernando County deputies, according to a news release.

Deputies said a man who was leaving for a fishing trip Saturday around 2 p.m. spotted the dog locked inside a car at Linda Pedersen Park in Hernando Beach. The man told deputies the dog was still inside the car when he returned from his fishing trip around 10 p.m.

Deputies said the car’s windows were all closed except for the driver’s side window, which was cracked slightly.

Outdoor temperatures were said to have reached 95 degrees during the day.

Deputies immediately drove to the scene and pulled the dog through a previously damaged window that was sealed with plastic sheeting. Deputies said the dog had defecated throughout the interior of the vehicle.

While deputies were at the scene, they said the car’s owner, Amy Sitaro, 49, returned.

According to a release, Sitaro told deputies she left the park around 2 p.m. to ride with her boyfriend who was headed to Wesley Chapel to deliver food for DoorDash and Grubhub. Sitaro said the food delivery companies do not allow workers to drive with pets in the vehicle.

A warrant for Sitaro’s arrest is forthcoming on a charge of animal cruelty.

Animal Enforcement Officers were called to take custody of the dog.