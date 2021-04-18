Dog dies in fire that destroyed Brooksville mobile home

(Source: Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A dog died Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Brooksville, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said.

Firefighters were called to a mobile home fire in the 16000 block of Pointview Road at about 8:45 a.m. The man living at the home said he heard a loud sound and noticed the home was on fire.

It took firefighters less than 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze. Officials said a dog died during the incident and the home was a total loss. The man, who was displaced, is now staying with relatives.

Investigators suspect the fire was sparked by an extension cord that was plugged into an outlet leading to a shed outside.

Fire officials are using the incident to remind people to change their smoke detector batteries twice a year, and to not overload electrical outlets.

April 24 2021 08:00 am

