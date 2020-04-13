Pet food, cleaning supplies stolen from Humane Society of the Nature Coast

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A thief broke into the Humane Society of the Nature Coast’s shed Sunday night and stole 90 percent of their supplies.

According to the shelter’s Facebook post, the thief or thieves stole almost all the dog and cat food, detergent, towels, two generators, lawn equipment, toilet paper, hand sanitizers, bleach, event tents, lawn equipment and more.

(Humane Society of the Nature Coast)

“They cut the fence and parked right on Wiscon Road by our fence and took 90 percent of our supplies,” the shelter said in its Facebook post.

“We are completely devastated. We have finger prints, shoe marks and cameras.”

The Humane Society of the Nature Coast is asking if anyone happened to be driving on Wiscon Road and saw a vehicle parked near its gate, to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.