Dog attack leaves Hernando County woman in critical condition, 3 owners ticketed

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman who was attacked by a group of dogs in Hernando County on Friday remains in critical condition after deputies say she was flown to another hospital for specialized treatment over the weekend.

The dog attack happened just after noon on Friday in Spring Hill. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim and her small dog were in their backyard when a group of dogs in another home saw them and were able to get outside through a door that wasn’t closed properly. Deputies say the pack charged the woman and her dog and attacked the woman.

“In what appears to be a pack mentality act of aggression, the four dogs together attacked the victim,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Animal Enforcement Officers want to remind citizens that animals must remain under control at all times, and that there is a greater possibility of aggressive behavior when multiple animals, such as dogs, are together – demonstrating the aggressive, pack mentality.”

When first responders got to the scene of the attack, they treated the woman for extensive injuries and flew her to a local trauma center. Over the weekend, deputies say the woman was flown from Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point to a hospital in Manatee County where she will get specialized treatment for her injuries.

As of Monday morning, the woman is still in critical condition.

Deputies say the woman’s dog was not injured and is being taken care of by a family member.

Several other people who were at the scene and tried to help the woman were also bitten by the dogs, deputies say. Two adults were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Three other adults suffered minor injuries and refused treatment.

According to the sheriff’s office, six dogs were found at the home where the dogs involved in the attack came from – five large dogs and a small Pomeranian. Deputies say the Pomeranian was not involved. They later confirmed one of the large dogs – a terrier mix – was also not involved in the attack.

The four dogs that were involved in the attack were surrendered by their owners to Hernando County Animal Services. The sheriff’s office says euthanasia forms have been completed.

The three owners of the dogs that were involved in the attack were given civil citations for animal bite, unrestrained animal, unvaccinated animal and unlicensed animal. The owners could be charged thousands of dollars.

