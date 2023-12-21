BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A mechanic at Walt Disney World and former corrections officer has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

On December 16, detectives received a tip about possible child porn possession by an individual in Brooksville.

According to investigators, the suspect was identified as 47-year-old Michael David Foster, a former corrections officer with Citrus County and an overnight mechanic for Disney World.

During the investigation, detectives said they recovered a flash drive and SD cards with more than 30 images of child porn. When authorities searched Foster’s home on Zoller Street, they reportedly seized several additional digital storage devices from the residence.

Foster admitted to ownership of the flash drive and SD cards, according to the sheriff’s office.

Foster faces 32 counts of child porn possession and is being held on a $320,000 bond.

Additional charges are possible pending content found on the storage devices seized from Foster’s home, according to investigators.