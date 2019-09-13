Detectives looking for man who fired gun near deputy during Hernando Co. traffic stop

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are asking the public to help them find a man who they say fired a gun several times near a deputy during a traffic stop.

A Hernando County deputy pulled someone over on County Line Road, east of the Suncoast Parkway, in Spring Hill just before midnight on Friday.

After midnight, the deputy finished the traffic stop and handed the driver his ID back. As the deputy began to walk back to his patrol car, he saw a white sedan heading west on County Line Road with the driver’s window down.

As the sedan passed the deputy, the driver put his arm out the window, pointed a gun in the air and fired off two rounds, deputies say.

The deputy immediately took cover and notified dispatch about what happened. Both the deputy and driver involved in the traffic stop are okay.

The driver of the white sedan, who deputies say is a light-skinned man, sped off going westbound on County Line Road. The deputy got into his vehicle and attempted to locate the sedan. Other units were dispatched in the area, but the sedan was not found.

At 2:40 a.m. Friday, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information from another party in the general area stating they just experienced a similar situation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.