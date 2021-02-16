LIVE NOW /
911 hang up call leads to deputy saving Hernando County man’s life

Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County deputy responded to a 911 hang up call in in Spring Hill Monday and ended up saving a man’s life.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call around 10:42 a.m. Monday, but the caller had hung up before the operator could connect with them.

Deputy Kent responded anyway to the location the call came from — an apartment complex in Spring Hill.

Upon arrival, Kent noticed a toddler with no clothing walking in the parking lot of the apartment complex with no supervision.

Kent noticed a door to one of the apartments was open and walked inside with the child. Upon entering, the deputy found a man on the floor not breathing and without a pulse.

Kent began chest compressions. Following several rounds, the man gasped for air and began breathing.

Paramedics soon arrived and took over the medical care. The man was transported to a local hospital where doctors discovered he was having a medical episode, but would make a full recovery.

The sheriff’s office reached out to the child’s family members who came to the apartment to pick them up.

