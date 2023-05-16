HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two kittens were rescued by a deputy after being trapped in a woman’s car engine, authorities said.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Deputy Janezic was at a Brooksville Speedway gas station when a citizen noticed an odd sound coming from her car.

Deputy Janezic found the two kittens trapped inside and pulled them out to safety.

According to the Facebook post, after rescuing the kittens, the deputy also changed a tire for another citizen nearby.