HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Workers at a Hernando County Wendy’s restaurant were off-put by an unusual customer looking for a bite.

Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded to the call for help at a Wendy’s location on Commercial Way after an alligator was spotted “loitering” in the parking lot of the restaurant chain.

(Courtesy of Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)

When deputies arrived, they requested assistance from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

In a series of photos, the FWC trapper and a deputy can be seen using a rope and a catch pole to wrangle the gator.

It wasn’t immediately clear what or who the gator was there to eat.