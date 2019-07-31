1  of  2
Live Now
Morgan & Morgan files class action lawsuit against Capital One after massive data breach Track storms with Max Defender 8

Deputies work to identify woman who used counterfeit money at Spring Hill restaurant

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are looking for a woman who allegedly tried to pay for food in Spring Hill using counterfeit money.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Sonny’s BBQ, 4731 Commercial Way, had received a counterfeit bill around 4:10 p.m. Friday.

The agency released a photo of the suspect in hopes of identifying her.

Those with information about her identity can call detectives at 1-352-754-6830.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss