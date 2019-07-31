Deputies work to identify woman who used counterfeit money at Spring Hill restaurant

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are looking for a woman who allegedly tried to pay for food in Spring Hill using counterfeit money.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Sonny’s BBQ, 4731 Commercial Way, had received a counterfeit bill around 4:10 p.m. Friday.

The agency released a photo of the suspect in hopes of identifying her.

Those with information about her identity can call detectives at 1-352-754-6830.

