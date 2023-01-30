HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County sheriff’s deputies shot and wounded two people after one of them opened fire on officers Sunday.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s office was called to a home on Cobb Road and found two people outside the residence in the middle of a fight.

“The deputies encountered the two people involved in the disturbance. It was actually physical at the time the deputies got there,” said the sheriff’s office spokeswoman, Denise Moloney.

When deputies tried to intervene, one of the two people involved in the altercation brandished a gun and started shooting at deputies.

“The individual produced a handgun and fired at the deputies. Deputies returned fire and two individuals were struck,” Moloney said.

The wounded individuals were taken to a local hospital. Moloney did not provide an update on their condition or say how they knew each other.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting.