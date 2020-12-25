Deputies: Several power lines, trees down throughout Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As heavy rain and gusty winds move through Tampa Bay, Hernando County deputies are already reporting several trees and power lines down throughout the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, numerous calls have come in regarding the severe weather making its way across Florida.

Deputies say several trees are down in various roadways and on private properties and know of several locations where power lines are down.

The sheriff’s office is asking that residents who are experiencing power outages to please contact their power company. All power companies are aware of the situation and are currently working to restore power.

So far, Duke Energy is reporting about 5,000 residences without power in the Hernando County area.

Please avoid driving if possible as conditions are somewhat hazardous at this time. Crews are currently working to clear trees, debris, and power lines from the roadways.