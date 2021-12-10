Deputies seek missing Spring Hill man who may suffer from dementia

Hernando County

Hernando County Sheriff's Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who may suffer from dementia.

The sheriff’s office said Domingo Febres disappeared while going for a walk on Murraysville Drive in Spring Hill.

Deputies said Febres was showing early signs of dementia. He walks with a walker. He is 5 feet 5 inches, 140 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweapants and a gray sweatshirt.

Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

