BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 2-year-old boy who wandered away from his home in North Brooksville on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a home near Cheever Road and Yontz Road for a report of a missing child.

The sheriff’s office said a 2-year-old boy named J.J. left home while his parent was asleep. As of 12:45 p.m., the child had been missing for about three hours, according to Hernando County deputies.

J.J. was last seen wearing a gray Batman shirt and gray pants. He has blonde hair.

People who live in the area are asked to check their properties to see if they can spot him. If you see the toddler, deputies say to call 911.